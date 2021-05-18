MISSING: 15-year-old Colwood girl last seen May 14 in Langford

Lia Barker is described as high risk

Missing 15-year-old from Colwood was last seen May 14. (West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Colwood, who is considered to be high-risk.

Lia Barker was last seen on Friday, May 14, walking away from Langford Lake. She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’8” and 119 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a green tank top and had her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

