Shirita Beans, 16, was reported missing on April 19. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: 16-year-old Shirita Beans reported missing on April 19

She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shirita Beans after the teenager was reported missing almost a week ago.

West Shore RCMP described Beans as a 16-year-old Indigenous girl who’s five feet tall and about 106 pounds.

She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a black and silver tank top, red nurse scrub pants, black Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a yellow Van’s bag.

She also goes by the name Simone.

She was reported missing on April 19. In a Monday morning release, West Shore RCMP didn’t say when or where the girl was last seen or why it took six days to send out a missing person alert.

Anyone who has any information about Beans is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264.

READ: Pacific FC make it 3 from 3 against Halifax

