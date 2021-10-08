Victoria police are asking for help finding missing man Dominic Cormack who could be in the Victoria area. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: 52-year-old man last seen in Victoria in 2018

Family from Alberta reported Dominic Cormack missing

Victoria police are asking for help finding a 52-year-old man whose family says he is missing.

Dominic Cormack is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’9” and weighing about 165 pounds. He has dark brown hair with a receding hairline.

Cormack was last seen in Victoria in 2018. His family in Alberta is looking for him.

Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

