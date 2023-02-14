MISSING: 73-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gary Davis after the 73-year-old was last seen in 800-block of Wollaston Street on Tuesday morning.
The missing man’s case is considered high-risk as he lives with a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused. Police said Davis may be in the area near the Esquimalt plaza.
Davis is described as a 5’10” Caucasian man with a medium build. He is balding with a curly grey fringe of hair and a bushy white and grey beard.
He may be wearing a blue house coat, blue jeans and carrying a navy-blue duvet.
Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911.
