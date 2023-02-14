Victoria police are looking for missing 73-year-old Gary Davis. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: 73-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria

Gary Davis may be in the area near the Esquimalt plaza, police say

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gary Davis after the 73-year-old was last seen in 800-block of Wollaston Street on Tuesday morning.

The missing man’s case is considered high-risk as he lives with a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused. Police said Davis may be in the area near the Esquimalt plaza.

Davis is described as a 5’10” Caucasian man with a medium build. He is balding with a curly grey fringe of hair and a bushy white and grey beard.

He may be wearing a blue house coat, blue jeans and carrying a navy-blue duvet.

Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911.

