MISSING: 82-year-old high-risk woman last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25

Victoria police have asked for the public’s help in finding missing person Margaret “Jean” McKee.
McKee, an 82-year-old woman police describe as high risk, was last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25 and was reported missing March 1. She has a slim build, long grey hair and stands 4’9”. She often rides a blue mobility scooter.
VicPD asks anyone who sees McKee to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
