The public is being to keep an eye out for 92-year-old William Killam as the man with health issues has been missing since Tuesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The public is being to keep an eye out for 92-year-old William Killam as the man with health issues has been missing since Tuesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: 92-year-old William Killam last seen Tuesday night

The missing man has health issues and may be disoriented or confused, police say

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding William Killam, a 92-year-old man with health issues who was last seen Tuesday night.

Killam was last seen leaving a home in the 2300-block of Forbes Street on foot around 8:30 p.m. on June 7.

He’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 5’3” with a medium build and has short grey hair and a white beard. He was wearing a flat cap, blue plaid jacket and jogging pants. Killam walks with a cane.

VicPD said he suffers from medical issues and may be disoriented or confused.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: 4-hour response to barricaded Victoria man ends with him taken to hospital (VIDEO)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria

Previous story
Esquimalt wants drivers ticketed right away on prolific speeding road

Just Posted

The public is being to keep an eye out for 92-year-old William Killam as the man with health issues has been missing since Tuesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 92-year-old William Killam last seen Tuesday night

At abut 6 p.m. Tuesday, police spray what appeared to be tear gas into a Quadra Street apartment where a man had barricaded himself. The situatuon has been ongoing since about 3 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
VIDEO: 4-hour response to barricaded Victoria man ends with him taken to hospital

Federal Green Party MP Elizabeth May at the Green Party Headquarters in Saanich, B.C. on Sept. 20, 2021 when Canadians elected the current House of Commons with incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau having won a minority government. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says she plans to run again

A trinket fairy is at work in Oak Bay, leaving little gifts in plain sight, spreading joy and connectivity. (Courtesy Ingrid Fawcett)
Anonymous trinkets connect Oak Bay community with crafted kindess