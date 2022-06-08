MISSING: 92-year-old William Killam last seen Tuesday night

The missing man has health issues and may be disoriented or confused, police say

The public is being to keep an eye out for 92-year-old William Killam as the man with health issues has been missing since Tuesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding William Killam, a 92-year-old man with health issues who was last seen Tuesday night.

Killam was last seen leaving a home in the 2300-block of Forbes Street on foot around 8:30 p.m. on June 7.

He’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 5’3” with a medium build and has short grey hair and a white beard. He was wearing a flat cap, blue plaid jacket and jogging pants. Killam walks with a cane.

VicPD said he suffers from medical issues and may be disoriented or confused.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

