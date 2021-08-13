VicPD are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bruce Bendow after he was last seen on Dallas Road Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

UPDATE: Victoria senior Bruce Bendow found safe after missing person alert

VicPD helped in search for missing 88 year old and his dog

Victoria police have reported that missing man Bruce Bendow has been found and is safe, after sending out a missing person alert on Friday afternoon (Aug. 13).

VicPD said it’s out of the ordinary for the 88-year-old to be missing and officers are concerned for his well-bring with Friday’s high temperatures.

Bendow is described as a 5’6” Caucasian man with medium length, curly light-grey hair, who also has a light grey moustache and grey bushy eyebrows. He was last seen in the 0-block of Dallas Road on Aug. 13 and was wearing an off-white golf jacket. He’s also likely accompanied by a small dog.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

