MISSING: Christopher Fisher last seen on Sept. 6

He’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 6’1” tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Fisher after the 47-year-old was last seen and reported missing on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Fisher is described as a Caucasian man who’s 6’1” tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fisher is driving a 1987 black S10 pick up truck with the BC license plate of PN1304, West Shore RCMP said.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but he remains missing.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

