He’s 5’11” with a slim build and could be wearing a dark hoody and jeans

Saanich police are asking for help finding missing 35-year-old Daniel O’Malley. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Saanich police are asking the public for help in finding Daniel O’Malley, who was last seen in the Blenkinsop Valley area on Sunday (Feb. 5) afternoon.

Police called the 35-year-old’s absence a high-risk case and he is described as 5’11” with a slim build. O’Malley was wearing a dark hoody and jeans.

Anyone who sees the missing man is asked to call 911.

