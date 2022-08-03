Victoria police are working to locate missing man David Johnstone. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

MISSING: David Johnstone last seen in downtown Victoria

Reported missing July 27, Johnstone may also be in the Dallas Road area

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating high-risk missing man David Johnstone.

He is described as a 63-year-old Caucasian man, standing six feet tall with a medium to slender build. He has grey hair, a grey beard and wears glasses.

Johnstone was last seen in downtown Victoria but may also be near the Dallas Road area. He was reported missing on July 27.

Police ask anyone who sees Johnstone to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

 

