MISSING: Delmer Esau last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt

Victoria police say Esau has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Delmer Esau after he was last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt.

Officers are looking to ensure Esau’s safety as he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

He’s described as a 35-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. Esau is 5’6” and weighs about 160 pounds with a slim build. He also often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau after he was last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
