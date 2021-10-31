(Black Press Media file photo)

MISSING FOUND: Victoria resident located by police

Jeff Marshall has been found safe after being missing two days

Victoria Police have stated that resident Jeff Marshall was found safe Sunday morning after being reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The 59-year-old Victoria resident had been seen downtown the Friday evening, Oct. 29, before being reported missing the next day. According to VicPD, a patrol officer located the individual on Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

Police thank the public for their assistance in sharing information. They ask that those with information about the whereabouts of any missing person report what they know by calling (250) 995-7654 and pressing 1 to speak with the Report Desk.

