Police are asking for assistance in finding Gilles Arsenault, last seen in Saanich a month ago. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Police are asking for assistance in finding Gilles Arsenault, last seen in Saanich a month ago. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Gilles Arsenault last seen in Saanich on Feb. 18

The 39-year-old man has brown hair and brown eyes

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gilles Arsenault, almost a month after the 39-year-old was last seen.

VicPD said the length of time Arsenault has been missing is concerning. He was reported missing on March 3, but was last seen in Saanich on Feb. 18.

Arsenault is described as Indigenous, standing 5’9” with a medium build. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Esquimalt-based defence crews help intercept more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
8 more British Columbians die from COVID-19
Next story
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Cordova Bay residents living on and around Sayward and Fowler roads formed a safety advocacy group to pressure Saanich to take action in the area. The group recently hosted Mayor Fred Haynes on a walkabout to show him areas in need of immediate improvements. (Photo courtesy of Vina Maldoveanu)
Residents’ road safety group pushes Saanich for improvements on Sayward Road

Police are asking for assistance in finding Gilles Arsenault, last seen in Saanich a month ago. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Gilles Arsenault last seen in Saanich on Feb. 18

The Capital Regional District’s residuals treatment facility at the Hartland Landfill is where the region’s sewage is meant to be turned into Class A biosolids. (Photo courtesy CRD)
Greater Victoria group demands halt to spread of biosolids at landfill

HMCS Yellowknife sails in the Pacific Ocean on April 11, 2019. Crews aboard helped in an 800-kilogram cocaine bust in the eastern Pacific Ocean on March 6. (Courtesy of navy Capt. Annie Morin)
Esquimalt-based defence crews help intercept more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine