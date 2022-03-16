MISSING: Gilles Arsenault last seen in Saanich on Feb. 18

The 39-year-old man has brown hair and brown eyes

Police are asking for assistance in finding Gilles Arsenault, last seen in Saanich a month ago. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Gilles Arsenault, almost a month after the 39-year-old was last seen.

VicPD said the length of time Arsenault has been missing is concerning. He was reported missing on March 3, but was last seen in Saanich on Feb. 18.

Arsenault is described as Indigenous, standing 5’9” with a medium build. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Esquimalt-based defence crews help intercept more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD