VicPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Warren Mappin, a 70-year-old man who has a medical condition that makes him a high risk to be in the community alone. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

UPDATE: High-risk missing 70-year-old man found

Warren Mappin spotted by a BC Transit Operator

Warren Mappin, a 70-year-old man who was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert earlier this afternoon, had been located and reunited with his family.

Victoria police asked the public to be on the lookout for Mappin, who has a medical condition that makes him a high risk to be in the community alone, after he and his pet chihuahua, Taco, were last seen in the 1300-block of Pandora Avenue around 1 p.m on Friday.

According to VicPD, a BC Transit Operator spotted the missing senior this afternoon and alerted officers to his whereabouts. Victoria police were able to locate Mappin shortly after.

