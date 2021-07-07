Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

Three days after missing hiker Jordan Naterer’s tent and backpack were discovered in Manning Park his mother Josie wrote a short obituary on her Facebook page, Wednesday July 7.

“Jordan’s final path was eventually determined,” it reads.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Oct. 10, 2020, after telling friends he was planning a solo overnight hike. There were few clues to his movements until his gear was discovered by volunteer searchers earlier this week.

Josie’s post states: “After accidentally losing the hiking trail in unexpected snow conditions at Frosty Mountain…Jordan Naterer fought a courageous battle to escape out of treacherous terrain. His remarkable distance travelled through drainages under the worst imaginable blizzard conditions was a testament to his super-human effort to survive.”

Josie described Jordan as “a dear son, brother, grandson, proud Newfoundlander, (who) called Vancouver his new home. He was a brilliant, young, talented man with an enormous heart and loved life and his family.”

RCMP was not immediately available to comment, however Josie also stated an investigation is continuing.

