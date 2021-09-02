MISSING: Keith Soluk last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28

He’s described as a 46-year-old Indigenous man with short salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes

Keith Soluk was last seen in Vicotria on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Keith Soluk after he was last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28.

Soluk is described as a 46-year-old Indigenous man with short salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes. He’s 5’10” and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

