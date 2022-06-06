MISSING: Man living with intellectual disabilities last seen on Burdett Avenue

24-year-old Yousif Pretros last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, white socks and yellow sandals

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Yousif Pretros, a 24-year-old living with an intellectual disability who has been missing for several hours.

Pretros was last seen in the 900-block of Burdett Avenue at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday (June 6).

He’s described as a Middle Eastern man who’s 5’9” with a medium build. He has short dark hair and distinctive acne on his face.

Pretros doesn’t speak English and does not respond well to physical touch, VicPD said. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, white socks and yellow sandals. He also had an apple in hand at the time.

Anyone who sees Pretros is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

