Missing Oak Bay man last seen taking BC Transit to Fisherman’s Wharf area

Police in Oak Bay hope the public can help locate a man reported missing Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen near the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners.

Police say Geisinger boarded a BC Transit bus and was in the area of Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

