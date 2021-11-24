Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen in the area of the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen in the area of the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Missing Oak Bay man last seen taking BC Transit to Fisherman’s Wharf area

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners

Police in Oak Bay hope the public can help locate a man reported missing Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen near the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners.

Police say Geisinger boarded a BC Transit bus and was in the area of Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department

Previous story
Kamloops university probes allegations of misogyny, racism levelled against 2 executives
Next story
Driver refuses breath sample, Oak Bay police issue 90-day driving ban

Just Posted

Nine young African refugees recently completed two months of hospitality industry training at Camosun College and have been guaranteed job placements in Tofino, as part of the new HIRES program. (Photo courtesy Camosun College)
Camosun College trains nine refugees for work in Tofino

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen in the area of the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Missing Oak Bay man last seen taking BC Transit to Fisherman’s Wharf area

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for the week of Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver refuses breath sample, Oak Bay police issue 90-day driving ban