Missing Oak Bay man last seen taking BC Transit to Fisherman’s Wharf area
Police in Oak Bay hope the public can help locate a man reported missing Tuesday (Nov. 23).
Stefan Geisinger, 46, was last seen near the Oak Bay Marina wearing a grey jacket, beige pants and blue runners.
Police say Geisinger boarded a BC Transit bus and was in the area of Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.
