Kelly Hunt was last seen Oct 16 in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Kelly Hunt was last seen Oct 16 in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Missing Okanagan man may be in Lower Mainland

RCMP believe Kelly Hunt may have travelled to Lower Mainland

The public’s help is needed to locate a man who hasn’t been seen for weeks.

Kelly Maylend Hunt, 51, was last seen Oct. 16 at his Sherman Drive home in Lake Country.

Since Hunt’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however he remains missing.

He may be driving a 2009 blue Chevrolet Equinox, with B.C. license plate 028 NXD and investigators believe he may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

“Police are concerned for Kelly’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

Hunt is five-foot-seven-inches, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown/grey hair, blue eyes and a red and grey beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

READ MORE: Large police presence in dowtown Kelowna prompted by early-morning home invasion

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Previous story
Amber Alert cancelled: Baby found after vehicle stolen in Surrey
Next story
Unmarked Grave Program looking for Canada’s lost veterans

Just Posted

Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary is expanding thanks to land acquisition by the District of Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary expansion to further preservation of area

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf is staying put for the time being, after a unanimous vote at Monday’s council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
Replacement of Sidney’s Beacon Wharf dead in the water, for now

Nicholas and Peggy Abkhazi in their garden in Fairfield. Abkhazi Garden is opening for two separate public events this month, including a first-time Nov. 11 marking of the wartime heritage of the former property owners. (Courtesy of The Land Conservancy of British Columbia)
Wartime heritage, volunteer efforts part of November tours at Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. Research by scientists, to be showcased Friday in a CBC documentary, explores how the pandemic has affected the behaviour of wolves and several other animals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Canadian doc ‘Nature’s Big Year’ shows how wildlife has adapted during the pandemic