MISSING: Police ask for help finding Victoria man

Victoria police are asking for help finding a 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks.
Errol “Wayne” McKay is described as Caucasian, standing 5’11”, with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to wear jeans and a hooded sweater, according to VicPD.
McKay was last seen in Victoria on Feb. 20, in the 200-block of Gorge Road East. He is not classified as being at high risk, police added.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
