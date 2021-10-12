MISSING: Police seek man last seen late Monday in south Oak Bay

Missing man Nicholas Flanagan has longer hair and beard now, say police. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Oak Bay police are looking for a high risk missing man last seen Monday night.

Nicholas Flanagan, 37, was last seen Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. leaving his south Oak Bay residence.

Flanagan is described as six feet tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and a red and black sweater.

“Family is very concerned as are we,” said Chief Ray Bernoties. “We consider him to be a high risk and want to locate him swiftly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department.

“If anyone sees him, they should call 911 right away so we can get to him.”

HIGH RISK MISSING PERSON: Nicholas Flanagan (37 yrs) was last seen at 9pm y'day leaving his south Oak Bay residence; wearing black long sleeve shirt, black pants, red & black sweater, tan boots. He's 6 ft, 250 lbs. This photo is fairly recent but he has longer hair & beard now. pic.twitter.com/c9CShbi6kQ — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) October 12, 2021

