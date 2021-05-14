MISSING: Salt Spring RCMP find woman’s car, still seek Island resident

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)

Sinikka Gay Elliott is 5’3” with a slim build and dark brown short hair

The Salt Spring RCMP is seeking help finding a woman who left home to run errands and has not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP received the missing person report for Sinikka Gay Elliott on Wednesday, May 12.

Police and search and rescue teams began a search and around 9:30 p.m. located her vehicle on Juniper Place Road on Salt Spring Island but she was not with the vehicle. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Sinikka Gay Elliott is described as 5’3” with a slim build and short, dark brown hair. She was wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.

READ ALSO: Search continues for Saanich man Sean Hart six months after his disappearance

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.