MISSING: Savannah Williams-Baker last seen on April 24

Victoria police are looking for Savannah Williams-Baker after she was last seen on April 24. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannah Williams-Baker after the 27-year-old woman was last seen on April 24.

Investigators don’t have information that indicates Williams-Baker may be at risk of immediate harm, but police say the circumstances of her going missing are considered high-risk. She was reported missing on May 2, but police didn’t say why it took a week to send out an alert.

Williams-Baker is described as a Caucasian woman who’s 5’5” with a slim build and weighs around 119 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

