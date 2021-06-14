Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau who was last seen in Esquimalt June 1. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Search continues for man last seen in Esquimalt

Delmer Esau, 35, hasn’t been seen since June 1

Victoria police continue to search for high-risk missing man Delmer Esau who was last seen two weeks ago in Esquimalt.

Esau is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’6” and 160 pounds, with a slim build. Esau often wears a baseball hat.

He was last seen in Esquimalt on June 1 and, because he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment, police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read