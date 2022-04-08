MISSING: Search for Ian Indridson continues three months after he was last seen

He’s described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair

Ian Indridson was last seen the morning of Jan. 10 in Victoria. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The search for Ian Indridson continues three months after the 54-year-old was reported missing.

Victoria police continue to treat the man’s case as high-risk, due to the uncharacteristic nature of the disappearance. High-risk cases are ones where investigators believe the missing person’s health or wellbeing may be in immediate danger.

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair. He is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots and may also be wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweatshirt.

Investigators believe Indridson may have gone to an area near the ocean when he was last seen on the morning of Jan. 10. In late January, Indridson’s wife told Black Press Media that he had strayed from their usual morning routine the day he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

