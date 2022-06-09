Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personSurreyVernon

Previous story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials

Just Posted

Belinda Cameron was last seen at Shoppers Drug Mart in Esquimalt in 2005. Investigators have made a renewed call for information 17 years after her disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Search continues for Indigenous Esquimalt woman who disappeared in 2005

Graduates from Camosun College programs gather for a photo before a previous convocation. The college is hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for grads from 2020 through 2022 next week at the Interurban campus. (Courtesy Camosun College)
Camosun preps for biggest-ever convocation, at Interurban campus in Saanich

Central Saanich Police Service are looking for witnesses following a fight between two males in Centennial Park May 27. (Central Saanich Police Service/Submitted)
Centennial Park in Central Saanich site of daytime brawl

Brandon White is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to his Victoria halfway house. (Courteys of VicPD)
Man with Canada-wide warrant sought after he didn’t return to Victoria halfway house