MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Mackness after he was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20.

Mackness was reported missing on Sept. 26 and while police don’t have information that he’s at an immediate risk of harm, the circumstances of him going missing are considered to be high-risk.

Mackness is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian man who’s six feet tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

