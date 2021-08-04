West Shore RCMP is searching for missing teens Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, who are believed to be together in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is searching for missing teens Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, who are believed to be together in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: Two missing teens may be in Victoria, Nanaimo

Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, missing since Aug. 1

West Shore RCMP are searching for two missing teens who may be in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver.

Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, were reported missing from Colwood and Comox, respectively, on Aug. 1. They are believed to be together.

Brown is described as a 5’8” Indigenous teen, weighing 140 pounds. He has medium length black hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and grey sweater, and white Nike runners.

Smiley is described as a 5’10” Caucasian teen, also weighing 140 pounds. She has long brown hair, green eyes and a piercing in her right ear. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a tie-dyed hoodie and black tank-top, and white Adidas sneakers.

Grace’s mom, Nicky Smiley, posted a public plea on her Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“She left Comox on the bus to Langford to meet her boyfriend (we did not know she was going). We have not heard from her since 2 pm on Sunday. Our hearts are breaking right now. If you could share this post and help us find her we would really appreciate it. We need her home!”

The post has been shared more than 1,300 times.

A few hours later, Nicky offered the following update:

“I spoke to the bus driver and confirmed she got on in Comox and off at 6:15 in Langford.”

READ ALSO: ‘Please tell someone:’ Langford woman whose mother was murdered begs abuse survivors to get help

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Tyson Brown and Grace Smiley is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodComoxmissing personWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. reports 742 new COVID cases, 1 death over August long weekend

Just Posted

Jordan Watters resigned as chairwoman of the Greater Victoria School District Aug. 3 after four Indigenous communities asked her to step down. She will continue on as a trustee. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria School District board chair answers Indigenous call to resign

Ken Mizokoshi shared his images of items left behind in Nagasaki after the Aug. 9, 1945 atomic bombing by the U.S. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Greater Victoria photographer created a vivid story of Nagasaki bomb aftermath

A downed tree left more than 100 people in a Saanich neighbourhood without power Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power back up for more than 100 in Saanich neighbourhood

West Shore RCMP is searching for missing teens Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, who are believed to be together in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Two missing teens may be in Victoria, Nanaimo