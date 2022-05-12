MISSING: Victoria police looking for Abigayle Singh

25-year-old was last seen in Victoria more than a month ago

Victoria police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Abigayle Singh was last seen in Victoria over a month ago, police said in a release.

Singh is described as an Indigenous woman, 5’4”, with a slim build and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

