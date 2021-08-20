Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau, a missing man. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police looking for Delmer Esau

Police said he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Delmer Esau, a missing man.

Police said Esau has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment and officers want to ensure that he’s safe.

Esau is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s is 5’8” and weighs approximately 135 pounds, with a slim build. He also often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

