Missing man Michel Valle was last seen in Esquimalt Feb. 20. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: West Shore RCMP searching for man last seen in Esquimalt

Michel Vallee, 47, reported missing on Feb. 27

The West Shore RCMP is asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Esquimalt Feb. 20.

Michel Vallee is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian man, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds. Vallee has no fixed address, according to RCMP.

RCMP say Vallee was reported missing Feb. 27, but hasn’t been seen since Feb. 20.

Anyone with information about Vallee is asked to contact their local police department or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

