The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Lily Zahariev, who was reported missing Friday (June 17). (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Lily Zahariev, who was reported missing Friday (June 17). (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek help locating Lily Zahariev

Police concerned for safety of 35-year-old woman reported missing June 17

The West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Police said Lily Zahariev was reported missing on Friday (June 17) and there are concerns for her health and well-being.

She is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’3” with a slim build and long dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or their local police.

READ MORE: Police seek public help identifying Langford distraction theft suspects

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Avian flu confirmed in Canada geese at Abbotsford park
Next story
PHOTOS: Crews begin repairs on collapsed Oak Bay waterway

Just Posted

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating Lily Zahariev, who was reported missing Friday (June 17). (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek help locating Lily Zahariev

Victoria Artistic Swimming will host a water show Sunday (June 19) at Saanich Commonwealth Place. (Courtesy Victoria Artistic Swimming)
Artistic swimmers splash down at Saanich Commonwealth Place

RCMP are trying to determine why a woman fled the scene of an accident in Sooke. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Crash closes Highway 14 near Sooke

A rendering of the purposed plan for the former Jasmine Family Restaurant property in Colwood. Council is considering rezoning the property, which fronts Island Highway. (Courtesy of WA Architects)
Rezoning application for Jasmine Family Restaurant property in Colwood moves forward

Pop-up banner image ×