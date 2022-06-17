MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek help locating Lily Zahariev

The West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.
Police said Lily Zahariev was reported missing on Friday (June 17) and there are concerns for her health and well-being.
She is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’3” with a slim build and long dark brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or their local police.
