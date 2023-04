Police looking for information on Niina Hupponen, who was reported missing on April 6. (RCMP photo)

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Niina Hupponen, who was reported missing on April 6.

She was last seen on the evening of Feb. 23 when she was reportedly travelling from Nanaimo to Victoria.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 37 years old, approximately 5 foot 8, 141 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

Police