Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

A body discovered yesterday in downtown Nanaimo is believed to be a woman reported missing in late May, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the body of an adult woman was discovered in the Albert Street-Victoria Crescent area June 3, in a small wooded ravine and based on preliminary observations, investigators believe it is Amy Watts, 27, reported missing by her family May 27.

The family has been notified and the B.C. Coroners Service has been advised, the press release said.

An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing, the press release said.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, told the News Bulletin it was too early to say if foul play was involved.

“It’s really dependent on the autopsy,” O’Brien said.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding 27-year-old Amy Watts

B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going
SD61 budget approved, majority of music programs saved

