MISSING: Youth Layla Taylor last seen in Central Saanich on Monday

Central Saanich police are looking for missing youth Layla Taylor after she left her Central Saanich home around 4 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22) and hasn’t returned.
Taylor is described as 5’10” with dyed black hair and was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye crop-top shirt, black leggings and carrying a pink purse.
She’s believed to be in downtown Victoria or Esquimalt.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Central Saanich police report desk at 250-652-4441. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
hr width=”75%”>
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.