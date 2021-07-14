A non-slip mat has been installed at the open beach access in the waterfront in Qualicum Beach to allow people with mobility issues to access the sandy areas. (Town of Qualicum Beach photo)

‘Mobi-mat’ offers people with mobility issues access to sandy areas on Qualicum waterfront

Town initiative inspired by similar installation in Saanich

It’s not a traditional welcome mat but it is designed to make people with mobility issues feel welcomed.

The Town of Qualicum Beach has installed a non-slip mat to help people with mobility issues make their way to sandy areas on its waterfront.

The ‘Mobi-mat’ is 25 metres long and allows access past the rocks and onto the hard-packed sand. It is located on the unused boat ramp located near the Shore Restaurant.

The solution was provided by the town following a request made by a resident, Jean Ferguson, last April. Ferguson has knee issues and wanted smooth pathways created as she has difficulties traversing through the rocky portions of the beach.

The town initiative was inspired by a similar installation viewed in Saanich.

Town crews will monitor the mat over the next few months to determine best operation and placement.

— NEWS Staff

