Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters gather at Centennial Square on the sixth anniversary of a public health emergency due to the opioid-related deaths across British Columbia, in Victoria on April 14, 2022. B.C. says it has suffered more than 10,000 overdose deaths since the province declared a public health emergency in April 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters gather at Centennial Square on the sixth anniversary of a public health emergency due to the opioid-related deaths across British Columbia, in Victoria on April 14, 2022. B.C. says it has suffered more than 10,000 overdose deaths since the province declared a public health emergency in April 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Moms Stop the Harm planning overdose awareness events across B.C.

Grassroots group teaching naloxone administration and providing place to grieve without stigma

A group of parents who have lost children to the opioid crisis will soon be hosting awareness events across B.C.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian families who have been impacted by substance-use-related harms and deaths. The grassroots group will hold their events in line with International Overdose Awareness Day, held worldwide on Aug. 31.

Activities at each event vary depending on the community and the group, but include naloxone training, resources, guests, open mics, music, candlelight vigils and other ways to remember loved ones in a positive way, without stigma.

Many people who have lost loved ones to the opioid overdose crisis are also putting purple chairs on display, and at many of the Moms Stop the Harm events, people are welcome to bring along their chairs.

There are Moms Stop the Harm events being held in more than 20 communities across the province, including Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George and Abbotsford. For information on those, visit momsstoptheharm.com.

READ MORE: ‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

opioid crisisopioids

Previous story
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies
Next story
UPDATE: Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Just Posted

Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube) Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rod Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube)
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Suspects sought in Saanich dating app extortion incident

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed Aug. 26 after a police incident on board a ferry the day before. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Cedar Hill Golf Course has been selected to host a pilot project aimed at making golf more inclusive and diverse while teaching youth life skills. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich’s Cedar Hill Golf Course selected for junior golf diversity initiative

Pop-up banner image