Monday brings two early-morning break-ins in Langford

Police say suspect entered through garage in both incidents

West Shore RCMP is looking into two different break-and-enter incidents in Langford during the early morning hours of Sept. 26.

Both houses were in the area of Leigh Place and Trillium Road in Langford. The suspect went through the garage both times. At one house the garage door was left unlocked. At the other, a garage door remote was found in an unlocked vehicle and used to get in.

“We want to remind everyone to please lock your home and vehicle doors. It’s a good habit to check your doors and windows at night before heading to bed and avoid leaving your garage door openers in the car overnight,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement

Police are asking anyone with information to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

