A scorching 37 C in the forecast for Victoria

Heat warning in effect in Greater Victoria from June 25 to 29

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Greater Victoria, with temperatures forecasted to reach as high as 37 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria residents may be racing to buy an air conditioner after Environment Canada updated its heat warning to include a forecasted 37 C for Monday.

The warning is in effect from June 25 until at least June 29 with daytime highs ranging from 29 to 37 C and overnight lows of 18 to 20 C. With the humidex, highs could range from the high 30s to the low 40s.

Environment Canada is warning the sustained heatwave increases the potential for heat-related illnesses. It is reminding people to drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

Symptoms of heat illness could include dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and accelerated heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark-coloured urine.

Those with older family, friends and neighbours should try to check on them and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place and children and pets shouldn’t be left inside parked vehicles.

