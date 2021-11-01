FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trudeau says climate progress made at G20, though Canada wanted more ambitious plan
Next story
Legion hoping sense of normalcy returns to this year’s poppy campaign

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk

One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
One dead in Saanich apartment fire

New homeowners join representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Victoria Real Estate Board in ceebrating the board’s $100,000 donation to the housing charity. (Photo courtesy of VREB)
Victoria Real Estate Board boosts home ownership hopes with $100,000 donation