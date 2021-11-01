Island Health has reported new COVID-19 exposures at four Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health has reported new COVID-19 exposures at four Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

More COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools

Four more schools added to Island Health exposures list

Four Greater Victoria schools are dealing with new possible COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff at Glenlyon Norfolk School may have been exposed to the virus between Oct. 12 and 15, or between Oct. 18 and 22. Those at Lakehill Elementary were at risk on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

At St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary, people in the building may have contracted COVID-19 on Oct. 25 or 26. At Lochside Elementary, the potential exposure date is Oct. 25.

The schools join eight others actively facing COVID-19 exposures, for a total of 12 schools throughout the region. Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Once transmission is shown between two or more cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

READ ALSO: FDA approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in Health Canada decision

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaSchools

Previous story
Violent random attack on Courtenay senior sparks call for more mental health supports
Next story
Trudeau moves on pledge to cap oil and gas emissions as COP26 talks begin in Scotland

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk

One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
One dead in Saanich apartment fire

New homeowners join representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Victoria Real Estate Board in ceebrating the board’s $100,000 donation to the housing charity. (Photo courtesy of VREB)
Victoria Real Estate Board boosts home ownership hopes with $100,000 donation