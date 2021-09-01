More surgeries prompt call for Greater Victoria blood donors this week

Greater Victoria residents are being asked to donate blood by this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Blood Services, owners of perhaps one of the greatest slogans of all time, It’s in You to Give, is in urgent need of blood donations.

It’s calling on eligible donors in Greater Victoria to book – and keep – donation appointments in the next few days.

Surgical procedures postponed due to the pandemic are going ahead, meaning hospitals need more blood.

Type O negative blood is known as the universal donor and is always in demand for use in transfusions, but donation of all blood types is useful. If you don’t know your blood type, donating is a great way to find out.

Canadian Blood Services’ Victoria donation centre is at 3449 Saanich Rd. Appointments are available on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are periodic blood drives throughout Greater Victoria, but none this week.

Call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book at blood.ca.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria’s oldest pub survived flu pandemic; in good shape to survive COVID

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

blood donorGreater Victoria