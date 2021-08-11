People wear face masks as they walk by a vaccination sign in Montreal, Saturday, July 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

People wear face masks as they walk by a vaccination sign in Montreal, Saturday, July 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

More than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses now stockpiled in Canadian freezers

71.3 per cent of all Canadians at least 12 years old are now fully vaccinated

Canada has gone from being desperate for every dose of vaccine it could get to stockpiling millions of them in freezers across the country.

Data on vaccine deliveries, distribution and injections provided by Health Canada and the provinces show almost 22 million doses have been delivered but not yet used.

That includes a national “reserve” of nearly 10 million doses, and more than 11.7 million doses delivered to provincial and territorial governments that have yet to be administered.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says how many of those doses can be considered excess and available for donation to other countries is still up in the air.

That’s because of ongoing conversations about whether and when booster doses are needed for some or all Canadians, and how many doses will be needed to vaccinate children under 12 when vaccines are eventually approved for them.

Almost 23.6 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, or 71.3 per cent of all people at least 12 years old.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Moderna to build mRNA production plant in Canada within two years

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village
Next story
28 years to save for a Greater Victoria home down payment: Bank report

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man arrested for abduction after 7-year-old taken from Metchosin summer camp

Saving for a down payment on a Greater Victoria home could take residents close to three decades, according to the latest Housing Affordability Monitor report from the National Bank of Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
28 years to save for a Greater Victoria home down payment: Bank report

The Victoria HarbourCats baseball club has announced that all players, coaches, team staff and host families will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 to be part of the organization. (News Bulletin file photo)
Victoria HarbourCats baseball club makes vaccines mandatory

Saanich firefighters responded to a large structure fire in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 11. (Courtesy Saanich Fire Department)
Overnight fire engulfs Saanich home