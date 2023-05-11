More than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in Greater Victoria

Victoria police seized more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes and $65,000 in cash after executing two search warrants. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Investigators believe contraband tobacco is being sold at a fraction of its retail price across Greater Victoria, impacting local retailers, after approximately $450,000 worth of cigarettes were seized by the Victoria Police Department.

Back in February, officers began investigating the sale of contraband tobacco in Greater Victoria. That led to VicPD executing two search warrants on April 12 at a storage locker in View Royal and a residence in the 2400-block of Chambers Street in Victoria. Officers seized more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes and $65,000.

The value of the seized cigarettes is approximately $450,000.

In B.C., for tobacco to be sold legally, it must have provincial stamps displayed on the packaging indicating payment of both provincial and federal taxes. Contraband tobacco products do not have these stamps.

This file is still under investigation and VicPD asked anyone with information to contact its report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

