An early morning fire on March 13 destroyed the Golden courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)

More time needed to determine cause of blaze at Golden courthouse

RCMP forensics team spearheading the case

The investigation into the arson that destroyed a provincial courthouse in Golden that also injured a firefighter continues, though RCMP say it’s far too early to make any assumptions relating to the case.

The courthouse went up in flames in the early morning of March 13, causing a female firefighter to fall through the roof while attending to it.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren’t able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “What we can say is that all necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation.”

The case is being spearheaded by forensic and general investigative sections of the B.C. RCMP with help from Golden fire department, the Ministry of Public Safety and solicitor general’s fire service advisor.

Many other agencies were located in the courthouse, like Service B.C., which is now offering their service at the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th St. South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

