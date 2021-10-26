UPDATE: Morning crashes causing delays for Greater Victoria motorists

Crash near 17 Mile in Sooke, Pandora and Johnson in Victoria

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash along Sooke Road near 17 Mile House Pub Oct. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two crashes slowed the morning commute in Greater Victoria on Tuesday.

A section of Sooke Road is open after an early morning crash near 17 Mile Pub that brought traffic to a crawl for about two hours. Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for part of the morning.

**INCIDENT** Motor vehicle incident #BCHwy14 traffic is single lane alternating just west of Impala Rd intersection. Tow truck is en-route. Expect delays. #SookeBC #LangfordBC #MetchosinBC #yyjtraffic @DriveBC_VI — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, a crash in downtown Victoria was also causing some early morning delays. That crash was reported on Blanshard Street between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue.

