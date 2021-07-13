RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

Mounties tackle swamps, beaver dams to rescue stranded boaters in northern Manitoba

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain

RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue.

The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city.

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain and dead-end water.

They were able to find the two Thompson men, who are both in their 50s, with the help of conservation officers and park patrol from Paint Lake Provincial Park.

But not before trekking over a beaver dam, hiking three kilometres through the bush, and borrowing canoes from some locals.

They then paddled a kilometre to get to the boaters and bring them back without any injuries.

“You can’t get more Canadian than this rescue, with beaver dams, canoes, and Mounties,” Insp. Chris Hastie said in a news release Tuesday.

“In all seriousness, though, this rescue highlights the unique demands placed on officers who work in Manitoba’s north. I am very glad we were able to get there and assist the stranded boaters and that everyone got home safely.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingManitobaRCMP

Previous story
PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton
Next story
EXCLUSIVE: Sexism, systemic racism allegations levelled at Cloverdale rodeo association

Just Posted

Kings Park borders three municipalities – Saanich, Oak Bay, and Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
City of Victoria ready to donate $250,000 to Kings Road green space project

Margaret Lidkea shows the crow garlic volunteers will start to weed out of Uplands Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Crow garlic flies in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

RCMP officers remove protesters who had locked themselves to a forestry road gate near Honeymoon Bay on Monday, July 12. (Submitted)
Old-growth protesters, loggers clash near Honeymoon Bay

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)
Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup