Collision southbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near Goldstream Avenue

West Shore RCMP are warning of a three-vehicle crash along Veterans Memorial Parkway Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

A three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic through Langford Tuesday (Oct. 5) afternoon.

West Shore RCMP says southbound traffic along Veterans Memorial Parkway near Goldstream Avenue will be impacted while officers remain on scene. Drivers are told to expect delays.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Half a million people petition B.C. to end wolf hunt practices

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashWest ShoreWestshore RCMP