Multiple crashes causing morning delays across Greater Victoria

Crash blocking southbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road

There are several reports of crashes causing delays in Central Saanich and Saanich.

On the Saanich Peninsula, there is a report of a crash on the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road blocking southbound traffic.

In Saanich, Carey Road is blocked at Baker after a truck hit a hydro pole.

There are also reports of crashes at Tillicum and Harriet and in Victoria at Douglas and Hillside.

Prospect Lake Road between Interurban Trail and Lohr Road is also closed for storm water infrastructure from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from April 8 to 22.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Peninsula