Multiple shots fired toward house in Nanaimo’s south end

RCMP were on scene after numerous shots were fired at a house on Nicol Street the night of Nov. 2. (News Bulletin file photo)

Witnesses and video surveillance are sought by police after multiple shots were fired at a house in the south end of Nanaimo last night.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said there were numerous 911 calls after shots were fired at 10 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, toward a house at the 700 block of Nicol Street.

No one was injured and suspects had fled. The residence was one that police were familiar with and the incident doesn’t appear random, according to O’Brien. A police dog was brought to the scene, but was unable to track any suspects, he said.

“Casings were located … we know the house, it is well known to us, we’ve been there before,” said O’Brien. “Based on the evidence obtained to date, we believe it was not an isolated incident and the house was most likely targeted.”

He said police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood.

“It’s extremely troubling. There’s always a threat and risk to the public when somebody does a brazen act of violence,” said O’Brien. “Our concern now is to find out who’s responsible and get them off the street.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2022-38888.

READ ALSO: One person shot, another also injured in Nanaimo’s south end

READ ALSO: Man shot and seriously injured on Nanaimo’s View Street



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsNanaimoRCMP